Advertisement

Tyler’s W. Grande Blvd. reopened after fatal crash

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All lanes of Tyler’s busy West Grande Boulevard reopened early Thursday after one person was killed in a major traffic crash.

According to the Tyler Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of W. Grande Blvd. near Hollytree Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

(KLTV staff)

“When officers arrived they discovered the driver of Toyota RAV4 had been traveling eastbound when it struck the passenger side rear bumper of a Ford F150 that was making a left turn,” a news release stated.

A police investigation determined the RAV4 flipped, ejecting 24-year-old Lamonte Martin, of Tyler, who died at the scene.

The two people in the pickup were uninjured, police said.

