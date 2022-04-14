Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and nice today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cooler start to the day with temperatures in the 50s across the region this morning.  Expect clear skies today and much lighter winds.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s.  A few more clouds for tomorrow and a very slight chance for a brief, light shower in far southern counties.  Temperatures will be back in the 80s for the Friday and Saturday.  Keep the umbrella handy for the holiday weekend.  There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, though not everyone will see the rain.  Temperatures are back in the 70s to start next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler’s W. Grande Blvd. reopened after fatal crash
Damage on Mockingbird Lane near Broadway
National Weather Service says Tyler’s Azalea District damage result of straight-line winds
Jeffrey Ryan Griffin (top left), Joshua Ray Tibbits (top right) and Jose Antonio Valenzuela...
Longview man pleads guilty for role in shooting death of motorcycle rider
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Tyler man pleads guilty in connection with boating death of teen
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

Tyler house goes up in flames early Friday morning
A tree cutting service spent Thursday working to cut a tree off of a roof in the Azalea...
Tree cutting services stay busy in Tyler after Tuesday night storm
Staci Lara, supervisor of Glass Recreation Center, tells us about this year's egg hunt kids...
City of Tyler’s annual Easter egg hunt returns to Lindsey Park
The Salvation Army and East Texas Food Bank are just two resources where people can find food...
Resources in Tyler to get food or replenish spoiled food from power outages
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 4-14-22 PART A
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 4-14-22 PART A