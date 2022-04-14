Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and pleasant this afternoon. An isolated storm or two possible over Easter Weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be a beautiful day filled with sunshine and calm easterly winds. Highs this afternoon will range in the pleasant middle to upper 70s with much lower humidity! Skies remain clear overnight as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 50s by tomorrow morning. Good Friday isn’t looking too shabby either, but cloud cover will increase throughout the day and a few spotty showers will be possible at times. A slow moving cold front will likely stall over northern portions of East Texas on Saturday and could help a couple thunderstorms develop later in the day. A Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for an isolated strong to severe storm has been issued for East Texas for Saturday, so please remain weather alert and keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App if you are out and about Saturday afternoon. Easter Sunday will start off with a few spotty showers in the morning, but better chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will arise later in the day as the stalled cold front finally begins to push out of East Texas. Just like with Saturday, a few stronger storms will be possible at times, so please remain weather alert. Next week will start off mostly dry and with plenty of sunshine! Spotty rain chances look to return to East Texas by next Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler’s W. Grande Blvd. reopened after fatal crash
Jeffrey Ryan Griffin (top left), Joshua Ray Tibbits (top right) and Jose Antonio Valenzuela...
Longview man pleads guilty for role in shooting death of motorcycle rider
Damage on Mockingbird Lane near Broadway
National Weather Service says Tyler’s Azalea District damage result of straight-line winds
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Tyler man pleads guilty in connection with boating death of teen
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 4-15-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 4-15-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 4-15-22
Showers/Iso. T'Showers over the Easter Weekend, mainly PM hours.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Showers/Iso. T'Showers over the Easter Weekend, mainly PM hours.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Few showers possible on Fri PM. More rain and isolated thundershowers Sat/Sun.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips