Tesla issues 2nd recall for obstructing pedestrian warning

The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners...
The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners are using a feature that lets them 'summon' the vehicles at low speeds.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly nearly 595,000 vehicles in the U.S., most for a second time, because a “Boombox” function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.

The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners are using a feature that lets them “summon” the vehicles at low speeds.

The first recall in February disabled “Boombox” if the Teslas are in drive, neutral or reverse.

Both recalls will be done with online software updates.

The new recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Model Y, X, and S vehicles, as well as the 2017 through 2022 Model 3.

