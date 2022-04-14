Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Spring Sprint Triathlon set to support Men’s Fieldhouse in Lufkin

Men's Fieldhouse
Men's Fieldhouse(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Fittlife and the Men’s Fieldhouse will be putting on Lufkin’s first Triathlon on April 23.

The event will start at 7 a.m. with a ,400 yard swim at the Boys & Girls Club. It will be followed by a 14.11 mile bike ride and then a 5K run to the finish in downtown Lufkin.

“Even if you do not run we need people cheering the participants on along the course,” Fittlife owner Casey Adams said. “It will end downtown with Spring Fest. There will be a bunch of activities for the kids. It is going to be a fun day. We hope it brings people to Lufkin for a full day of experiences. It also shines a light on what the Men’s Fieldhouse is doing.”

The race proceeds will benefit the Men’s Fieldhouse. The local non-profit is part of the Christian Men’s Job Corps Ministry. It runs 12 week courses where participants meet three times a week and work on learning life skills that can make them part of a productive society.

We get a lot of guys that come to us formally incarcerated, addicted to drugs and alcohol,” executive director Clay Alverson said. “Some come to us through adult probation. We get homeless people referred to us. They come looking for a hand up.”

The race has a cost of $60 and you can register online.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Neighbors watch as Tyler house burns in the middle of the night
Woman hurt after massive fire destroys vacant house in Tyler overnight
Smith County Sheriff’s Office says missing child found
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys cornerback sought for questioning in Athens man’s shooting death
Source: Gray News Media
Gilmer man dies after wreck involving pickup, motorcycle in Smith County

Latest News

On Friday Angelina College officially named its baseball field. Poland Field was dedicated to...
Angelina College names baseball field after longest sitting board of trustees members
Angelina College names baseball field after longest sitting board of trustees members
Angelina College names baseball field after longest sitting board of trustees members
Source: SFA Athletics
SFA Bowling advances to NCAA National Championship
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys cornerback sought for questioning in Athens man’s shooting death
Ott DeFoe Wins General Tire Heavy Hitters on Lake Palestine to Earn $100K, Alton Jones Jr....
Ott DeFoe Wins General Tire Heavy Hitters on Lake Palestine to Earn $100K, Alton Jones Jr. Catches $100K Big Bass