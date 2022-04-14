SFA bowling seeking third national championship

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA bowling team arrived in Columbus, Ohio ahead of their opening round match in the NCAA Championship bracket.

The Ladyjacks will open play in the double elimination event on Friday morning at 8 a.m. against McKendree at 8 a.m. The other opening round match will be Farleigh Dickinson versus Vanderbilt.

This is the fourth time for SFA to be one of the final four squads left standing. Each time they have made it this far they have been an at-large team.

“For sure I would like us to click earlier,” SFA bowling coach Amber Lemke said. “It is a process. It takes some time. This year we had six new faces. “It wasn’t for the lack of trying and it wasn’t for the lack of working on it. The process takes awhile. I think that once we got that ironed out things started clicking. We always want to play our best in March and April.”

The team is looking for their third national title. The team was tested just to get this far. They had to win a tough Arlington regional that included Sam Houston, North Carolina A&T and Louisiana Tech.

“The way to describe it was that they played without fear,” Lemke said. “All of us in that region had traded wins and losses back and forth all year. We had told them it is not about the teams here. It is about which team can get out of here and compete the best right now. Anyone of them could have been here.”

The team has a good mix of young faces and veterans. Carlene Beyer is the only remaining member off of the 2019 championship team. Isabel Hughes and Chloe Skurzynski are new to the squad but they have NCAA National experience.

“Myself and Isabel played in the 2019 event [for Maryland Eastern Shore],” Skurzynski said. “We had a great team and then ran into the Ladyjacks and that was that. Our school then pulled the program so we sat out last year and here we are with SFA.”

The Ladyjacks know they can bowl with the best of them. The big thing was getting on the same page.

“I think we got in the swing of things quickly,” Skurzynski said. “We hit a few bumps but once January came it was smooth sailing. The team is working with Holly, our .sports psychologist. That has helped us acknowledge things and work harder for the team.”

With the emotions in check this team feels like they are the top dog in the event.

“We are seeing each others point of views differently and we are working together better,” Beyer said. “We are communicating 100 percent and everything is smooth sailing from here now.”

Lemke also feels this team has the makeup to get it done when it counts the most. Even with the confidence she has some superstitions.

““When we were at conference we did not perform exceptionally well so I did not bring that outfit,” Lemke said. “The other team picked up on it and asked. I said we lost in it so I did not pack it so I will pack the same things I wore last weekend and I will wear them in the same order.”

HOW TO WATCH

SFA’s first matchup which will be at 8 a.m. Friday. If the team wins they will play in the winner’s bracket semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday. If they lose their first round match they will go to the elimination round at 2 p.m. A win in the elimination match would send them to the loser bracket semifinal at 8 a.m. Saturday. A win in the winner’s bracket semifinal would put them in the championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m. The championship match will be on ESPN U. All other matches will be live streamed on ncaa.com.

All matches in the early rounds will be in the “Mega Match” format. The Championship will be a best of seven Baker Match Play format.

