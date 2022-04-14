Uprooted trees cleanup, power restoration still underway in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Several residents in Nacogdoches are without power after last night’s round of severe storms.

Crews are working to clear uprooted trees and restore power in surrounding areas of Nacogdoches. Homeowner Jeff Coleman shared that currently, he and his wife are without power, and are staying at a hotel but have no damages to their home.

“The power went out around midnight, and we were, you know, watching and observing the weather and really high winds. We actually thought a couple of trees were going to go down at our house,” stated Coleman.

Currently, Coleman and several other Nacogdoches residents are without power while crews work to repair damaged electric lines.

“High winds, hail about dime size, really hard rain. That went on for about 45 minutes and then it passed. Today, they were suppose to have our power back on at 4 then, we got update that the power will not be back on until tomorrow at 9 p.m.,” shared Coleman when describing the events of the storm.

Residents like Coleman are concerned when power will be restored.

“You know, we had plans tomorrow, you know, to cook out, you know have all the kids over for the birthday, but don’t think that’s going to happen now,” said Coleman.

The city is currently working in high priority zones and then moving to lighter traffic areas.

