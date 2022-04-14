Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Resources in Tyler to get food or replenish spoiled food from power outages

By Erin Wides
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Smith County, many people still found themselves without power Thursday. There are resources in Tyler and Smith County that those impacted can use.

Every day, including weekends, at 4:30 p.m. the Salvation Army of Tyler has a to-go meal for anyone who needs it, according to Captain Jeremy Walker. (633 N. Broadway Avenue Tyler, TX 75702)

“We also have a food pantry that’s open Monday through Friday from 9 til 12 that they can come up and actually get groceries to help replenish those refrigerators and food that went bad,” Walker said.

Walker said it’s important that they are prepared to respond during times of need.

“The good Lord provides in this community and so that’s what we’re here to do, is to serve those in need. And need looks like a lot of different things to a lot of different people,” he said.

The East Texas Food Bank has resources throughout the month from pantries to go to, mobile food drives, and more. CEO Dennis Cullinane said in a limited disaster such as this when the Red Cross isn’t set up, the food bank relies on partner agencies.

“The pantries have a lot of shelf-stable goods, they should be stocked, and we’re monitoring them on any additional loads that they’re having from folks coming in for emergency food,” Cullinane said.

It’s too early to tell the need from the storm just yet but, “We do expect there to be some more volume going through those pantries and we’re ready to respond to that,” Cullinane said.

To find food pantries near you, visit East Texas Food Bank’s website, and click on the “Find Food” tab.

