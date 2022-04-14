Rains High School gym damaged by storms

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains High School gym received damaged during Tuesday and Wednesday’s storms.

According to the district, the strong winds blew off the translucent panels at the top of the west side of the building during Tuesday night’s storms.

More damage was caused by storms Wednesday morning. The storms in the morning caused more translucent panels to blow off on both the east and west sides of the gym.

The district said all students and staff were safe and classes were not disrupted.

Drone video provided by the district shows some of the damage to the building.

