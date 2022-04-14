Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... No more storms for a few days. We deserve a quieter period...no doubt. As we venture into the night tonight, skies have cleared, and temperatures are cooling down. Lots of sunshine expected on Thursday with a Partly Cloudy sky possible on Good Friday with a very slight chance for a few showers. For the Easter Weekend, Mostly Cloudy skies are expected with a few showers and/or thundershowers possible...none expected to be severe. Heading into next week. Partly Cloudy skies are expected with mild temperatures likely. Please remain Weather Alert for the next several hours, especially over the southern sections of East Texas or Deep East Texas. Have a Great and Quiet Night!!!

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.