National Weather Service says Tyler’s Azalea District damage result of straight-line winds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed the storm damage in Tyler’s Azalea District was the result of straight line winds.

The weather service said the winds were upward of 100 mph.

Clean up continues from the storm that rumbled through East Texas on Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service was in Tyler today taking a look at the damage. Among the areas hit hardest: Tyler’s historic Azalea District, where falling trees damaged homes, blocked roads and took down power lines.

Scouring every block of damage in the Azalea District, members of the NWS are looking for familiar signs.

”We’re looking at the radar imagery together with first hand accounts of people who were there, and the damage pattern,” says NWS surveyor Charlie Woodrum.

Some of the old trees that snapped during the storm are the focal point. For the average person, a huge fallen tree looks just like that; a huge fallen tree. But to the trained expert eye, it tells a much different story.

Twists, breaking points and direction that a tree toppled are all indicators.

”The trees fell out all in the same direction and maybe fanned out from each other; that’s mostly going to be a downburst or straight-line winds. If they fell along a path and towards each other that’s normally going to be tornado damage. Trees are really good detectors for us. We’re looking for twisting in the branches, snapped trees,” Charlie says.

The team has established that at some points winds were hitting tornado speeds, and hitting in waves.

”We’ve estimated that winds were up to 100 miles per hour. Several waves of wind came through as the line came through,” says Woodrum. The assessment is largely based on the trees that were felled and snapped, the spread and pattern of debris also tells a story. In the end Woodrum was sure it wasn’t a tornado.

”We had straight-line winds here in the Azalea District,” he says.

Earlier in the day, the team assessed damage in the Gladewater area, and will move on to Bowie County to assess damage there.

