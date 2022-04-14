East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cooler start to the day with temperatures in the 50s across the region this morning. Expect clear skies today and much lighter winds. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s. A few more clouds for tomorrow and a very slight chance for a brief, light shower in far southern counties. Temperatures will be back in the 80s for the Friday and Saturday. Keep the umbrella handy for the holiday weekend. There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, though not everyone will see the rain. Temperatures are back in the 70s to start next week.

