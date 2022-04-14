Man accused of trying to kidnap 3 girls arrested in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old fugitive who was wanted for trying to abduct three girls in Pasadena and Deer Park.

Chase Alois Brefczynski was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping charge and booked into the Angelina County Jail. He has since been transferred to another jail.

According to a post on the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, ACSO investigators got word from the US Marshals Service and the Pasadena Police Department on Wednesday that a wanted fugitive may be in the county.

ACSO investigators and deputies mobilized, and they found the vehicle Brefczynski had been traveling in, the Facebook post stated. After law enforcement officers made a felony traffic stop on the vehicle, Brefczynski was arrested without incident.

It turned out that the vehicle was stolen, the Facebook post stated.

“Brefczynski is accused of attempting to kidnap three unrelated females at different times while displaying a firearm,” the Facebook post started.

According to a KTRK story that was linked to the ACSO Facebook post, a man matching Brefczynski’s description tried to lure two young girls into his car in the area of Red Bluff Road and Preston Avenue in Pasadena on April 4.

“In both cases, the man asked for directions and then asked the young girls to get closer, as he said he could not hear the answer,” the KTRK story stated. “In one of the cases, the man showed a handgun and threatened to harm the girl if she did not comply, police said.”

The KTRK story stated that Pasadena police later learned that a man matching the same description tried to lure another young girl into his vehicle in Deer Park on the same day.

The suspect in the attempted kidnappings was described as a man in his 20s with medium-length brown hair and a subtle goatee, the KTRK story stated.

