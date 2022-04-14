Longview’s First United Methodist Church offering Easter sunrise service

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked with Jay Jackson, the pastor of Longview’s First United Methodist Church, about the Easter sunrise service this weekend at Heritage Plaza in Longview.

“We’re bringing Easter to the community,” Jackson said. “For the last couple of years, we’ve been wanting to do this, and COVID is allowing us to do it this year.”

Jackson explained they had to cancel the sunrise service the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitations associated with it.

Jackson said they will have a brass quintet and members of the First United Methodist choir performing contemporary Christian music. He added that after the music and worship service, he will give a sermon. The sunrise service is expected to last about 45 minutes, Jackson said.

Boyum reminded those that plan to attend that the sunrise service is BYOC - bring your own chair.

