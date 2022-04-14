Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Line crews working through night to restore power after ETX storms

(Source: MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - More than 24 hours after powerful storms rolled through East Texas, line crews continue to work to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses.

Early Thursday, more than 16 thousand outages were reported by the major utility providers.

The following totals were current as of 1:00 a.m.:

  • Oncor: 8,844
  • SWEPCO: 1,200
  • Houston Co. Electric Coop.: 1
  • Cherokee Co. Electric Coop.: 186
  • Trinity Valley Electric: 1,100
  • Deep East Texas Electric Coop.: 5,400
  • Sam Houston Electric: 2

Customers should check with their provider for specific updates on restoration of service.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 4-14-22 PART A
