Jasper police investigating after naked man found dead near store

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Detectives with the Jasper Police Department are looking for answers after a 47-year-old man’s unclothed body was found in a grassy area near an auto parts store on South Wheeler Wednesday.

According to a press release, JPD investigators got information about the man’s possible identity on Thursday. The body was identified as that of a 47-year-old man. His name will not be released until his next of kin have been notified.

“Investigators were able to determine the 47-year-old male lived relatively close to the business as well,” an update to the initial press release stated. “Preliminary autopsy results revealed no signs of foul play or trauma as medical examiners explained the cause of death was health-related.”

The incident is still under investigation.

“We will provide updates with more information when we receive it,” the press release stated.

The initial press release stated that Jasper police officers were dispatched out to the O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 1369 South Wheeler to check out a report that employees had discovered a naked man in a nearby grassy area.

When the JPD officers got to the scene, they found the man’s body near the back parking lot of the business and secured the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were called out to the scene. Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Raymond Hopson pronounced the man dead at the scene.

“There was no indication or evidence at the scene that was located to reveal the identity of caused the death,” the press release stated.

It appeared that the body had been dumped, the initial press release stated.

