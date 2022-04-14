Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jasper police investigating after naked man found dead near store

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Detectives with the Jasper Police Department are looking for answers after a 47-year-old man’s unclothed body was found in a grassy area near an auto parts store on South Wheeler Wednesday.

According to a press release, JPD investigators got information about the man’s possible identity on Thursday. The body was identified as that of a 47-year-old man. His name will not be released until his next of kin have been notified.

“Investigators were able to determine the 47-year-old male lived relatively close to the business as well,” an update to the initial press release stated. “Preliminary autopsy results revealed no signs of foul play or trauma as medical examiners explained the cause of death was health-related.”

The incident is still under investigation.

“We will provide updates with more information when we receive it,” the press release stated.

The initial press release stated that Jasper police officers were dispatched out to the O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 1369 South Wheeler to check out a report that employees had discovered a naked man in a nearby grassy area.

When the JPD officers got to the scene, they found the man’s body near the back parking lot of the business and secured the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were called out to the scene. Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Raymond Hopson pronounced the man dead at the scene.

“There was no indication or evidence at the scene that was located to reveal the identity of caused the death,” the press release stated.

It appeared that the body had been dumped, the initial press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler’s W. Grande Blvd. reopened after fatal crash
Jeffrey Ryan Griffin (top left), Joshua Ray Tibbits (top right) and Jose Antonio Valenzuela...
Longview man pleads guilty for role in shooting death of motorcycle rider
Neighbors watch as Tyler house burns in the middle of the night
Woman hurt after massive fire destroys vacant house in Tyler overnight
Damage on Mockingbird Lane near Broadway
National Weather Service says Tyler’s Azalea District damage result of straight-line winds
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Tyler man pleads guilty in connection with boating death of teen

Latest News

Smith County Sheriff’s Office says missing child found
Source: Gray News Media
Gilmer man dies after wreck involving pickup, motorcycle in Smith County
CDC data shows cases of several sexually transmitted diseases continued to rise during the...
CDC reports STDs including gonorrhea, syphilis rose during 1st year of pandemic
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys cornerback sought for questioning in Athens man’s shooting death
Bob Tardiff, left, and Bryan Summerville, right, will resign at the next Lindale City Council...
Technicality in charter sways Lindale councilmembers to resign early