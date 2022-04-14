Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
High speed chase in Brewster County leads to smuggling arrest

Mug shot of Oscar Hernandez-Hernandez(Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday night, An attempted traffic stop on a vehicle near Marathon turned into a smuggling arrest.

The driver of the vehicle, Oscar Hernandez-Hernandez, refused to pull over. Hernandez continued North on Highway 385 for around 15 miles, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour, before pulling the vehicle to the side of the road. He and five others ran from the vehicle but were later captured with assistance from additional deputies and US Border Patrol Agents.

The driver was charged with evading arrest, 4 counts of smuggling of persons, and 1 count of smuggling of persons under 18 years of age. The other suspects, illegal immigrants from Mexico, were referred to Border Patrol Agents for processing and deportation.

