Get to know the charities of the 2022 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The KTRE Pineywoods Showdown will once again give back to organizations that impact the lives of East Texans.

The basketball games between the Angelina and Nacogdoches County senior All-Stars will be April 21 at Lufkin High School. Tip off for the girl’s game is 6 p.m. The boys game will follow. Every year the coaches are asked to chose a charity to represent that benefit from the money raised by the two games. This year three charities will be represented in the contest.

Both Nacogdoches teams will play for Love In The Name of Christ (Love INC.) of Nacogdoches. The Angelina boys will represent the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope. The Angelina Girls will represent Embrace It.

Below are videos with each charity.

Love Inc. Nacogdoches

Patti Goodrum with Love INC. Nacogdoches talks about her organization

Embrace It

Jelisa Jordan talks about Embrace It

East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope

Ashley Berry discusses the Cancer Alliance of Hope

