Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Experts looking into whether huge hailstone found in Central Texas set a new record

Experts are going to scan the massive hailstone found in Central Texas to find out if it set a...
Experts are going to scan the massive hailstone found in Central Texas to find out if it set a new record.(Gina Brown)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A viral photo of a 5.5 inch hailstone found in Salado has the attention of the National Weather Service.

Gina Brown posted the picture from her yard after severe weather moved through her neighborhood Tuesday night.

She says her husband called her as he drove home from Austin and her son contacted her from Fort Worth to check on her.

Brown says she took shelter in the closet as a powerful EF3 tornado moved through the area.

“It was the loudest pounding I’ve ever heard on the roof for about five minutes,” Brown said.

When Brown emerged from the closet, she walked outside and found a massive hailstone.

The National Weather Service wants to find out if the massive hailstone found in Central Texas...
The National Weather Service wants to find out if the massive hailstone found in Central Texas set a new record.(Gina Brown)

No one in her family was injured and she says she filed an insurance claim.

Brown’s picture received tens thousands of reactions on social media after it was shared by multiple news outlets, including KWTX.

The National Weather Service took notice.

Now, two people from the Institute for Business and Home Safety are expected to fly to Texas to scan the hailstone.

Brown is keeping it safe in her freezer until then.

“How often does something like this happen?” Brown asked. “I knew it was the biggest thing I had ever seen. I guess I just didn’t realize it was the biggest thing a lot of people had ever seen.”

The Killeen ISD high school principal says she is thankful work ended early Tuesday night. Otherwise, she would not have been in that closet.

“Thank goodness that’s where I was because, otherwise, I would have been pulling into my driveway and, even in the car, I think, that would have been a pretty scary situation,” Brown said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler’s W. Grande Blvd. reopened after fatal crash
Damage on Mockingbird Lane near Broadway
National Weather Service says Tyler’s Azalea District damage result of straight-line winds
Jeffrey Ryan Griffin (top left), Joshua Ray Tibbits (top right) and Jose Antonio Valenzuela...
Longview man pleads guilty for role in shooting death of motorcycle rider
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Tyler man pleads guilty in connection with boating death of teen
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

Tyler house goes up in flames early Friday morning
A tree cutting service spent Thursday working to cut a tree off of a roof in the Azalea...
Tree cutting services stay busy in Tyler after Tuesday night storm
Staci Lara, supervisor of Glass Recreation Center, tells us about this year's egg hunt kids...
City of Tyler’s annual Easter egg hunt returns to Lindsey Park
The Salvation Army and East Texas Food Bank are just two resources where people can find food...
Resources in Tyler to get food or replenish spoiled food from power outages
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 4-14-22 PART A
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 4-14-22 PART A