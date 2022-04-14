Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Douglass’ Mariah Neal heading to UT Tyler for basketball

Mariah Neal will have a big following for her college career. She will be leaving Douglass to play basketball for UT Tyler, which will give her hometown fans a
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
DOUGLASS, Texas (KTRE) - Mariah Neal will have a big following for her college career. She will be leaving Douglass to play basketball for UT Tyler, which will give her hometown fans a short commute to catch her future games.

Neal was part of two regional basketball runner-up teams and is also on the track and softball teams. Neal finished her playing career at Douglass as a member of the 2,500-point club.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

