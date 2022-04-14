Douglass’ Mariah Neal heading to UT Tyler for basketball
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
DOUGLASS, Texas (KTRE) - Mariah Neal will have a big following for her college career. She will be leaving Douglass to play basketball for UT Tyler, which will give her hometown fans a short commute to catch her future games.
Neal was part of two regional basketball runner-up teams and is also on the track and softball teams. Neal finished her playing career at Douglass as a member of the 2,500-point club.
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.