Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Candidate for Texas attorney general George P. Bush visits Tyler to speak with law enforcement, pastors

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Blake Holland
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the May runoff election approaches, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush visited Tyler on Thursday.

Bush is looking to defeat incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the May 24 runoff.

During an afternoon event hosted at The Stretford at The Cascades, Bush met with members of East Texas law enforcement. Among those in attendance: Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Rusk County District Attorney Micheal Jimerson.

“As it relates to law enforcement on the streets of Texas, I’m the only candidate proposing a law enforcement bill of rights that gives them due process rights,” Bush said. “Teachers, judges, have all gotten raises from the state legislature in the last two legislative sessions. It’s time for law enforcement.”

In the March election, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) carried the East Texas vote against Paxton, Bush, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. Bush told KLTV he hopes to gain Gohmert’s supporters in the runoff.

“I’m reaching out to a lot of Louie Gohmert supporters, who came out strong against the idea of corruption in one of our highest offices in Texas,” Bush said. “I have developed a great relationship with the congressman as we debated across the state of Texas at 11 candidates forums. Ken Paxton didn’t show up to one. Louie Gohmert and I agree on so many different issues. So I’m going to reach out to his supporters here in East Texas and we’re going to win this race.”

While in Tyler, Bush also met with East Texas pastors to talk about religious freedom.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler’s W. Grande Blvd. reopened after fatal crash
Neighbors watch as Tyler house burns in the middle of the night
Woman hurt after massive fire destroys vacant house in Tyler overnight
Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Jeffrey Ryan Griffin (top left), Joshua Ray Tibbits (top right) and Jose Antonio Valenzuela...
Longview man pleads guilty for role in shooting death of motorcycle rider
Damage on Mockingbird Lane near Broadway
National Weather Service says Tyler’s Azalea District damage result of straight-line winds

Latest News

Dozens of migrants arrive in Washington from Texas.
Gov. Abbott sends busload of migrants to Washington
Source: KLTV Staff
ABC's Rick Klein discusses President Biden’s ‘genocide’ comment, inflation
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
East Texas Adam Meeting
Hegar tells oil, gas group that petroleum is not going anywhere