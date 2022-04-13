Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: More storms possible

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  The slow-moving storm system continues to sit right over our region, which will cause air unstable enough for more thunderstorms to form this morning.  Expect scattered thunderstorms to develop in northern counties this morning and move southeastward during the late morning and middle of the day.  A few storms could once again become strong to severe and these storms will strengthen as they move east.  Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.  By late afternoon, storms will be moving out of the area with clearing skies behind an advancing cold front.  Winds will turn out of the northwest behind the cold front and continue to gust up to 25 and 30 mph.  Winds die down this evening and temperatures fall into the 40s overnight.  Sunshine and lighter winds are in the forecast through the end of the work week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
Source: KLTV Staff
Storm knocks down massive trees in Tyler’s Azalea District
If approved by voters, the new courthouse would replace the county’s current 1955 courthouse
Smith County judge to ask commissioners to place new courthouse on November ballot
Work crews clear a fallen tree that fell across County Road 246 in Smith County.
City of Tyler reports 60 downed power lines, 14 structures with fallen trees
Source: KLTV Staff
‘Take it as a blessing:’ Tyler man thankful not to have been home when tree smashed through roof

Latest News

Line crews working through night to restore power after ETX storms
R.C. Slocum encourages return to preventative medical care
R.C. Slocum encourages return to preventative medical care
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock
Tyler’s W. Grande Blvd. reopened after fatal crash
Source: KLTV Staff
‘Take it as a blessing:’ Tyler man thankful not to have been home when tree smashed through roof