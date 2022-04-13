Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After last night’s severe storms rolled through the area, an additional round of storms will be possible today. Today is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe storms in East Texas today, with damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and flooding all possible. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 80s for the warmest locations.

Storms clear out by this evening, and we’ll stay dry through Thursday. More rain is in the forecast for Good Friday, and we continue to keep rain in the forecast for Saturday and Easter Sunday. Temperatures through the remainder of this week and into the weekend will be in the 70s and 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds. Have a safe, and great Wednesday.

