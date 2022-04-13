Storm damage in Gladewater, including mobile home lifted up by fallen tree’s roots

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Gladewater Police Chief Gordon Freeman about storm damage in Gladewater.

According to Gladewater Police Chief Gordon Freeman, Tuesday night’s storm blew down many trees in Gladewater, and some landed on homes. Several homes sustained roof damage, while one was damaged from beneath when a tree was uprooted. It happened on Pimrose Street just off Highway 80 in east Gladewater.

Last night’s storm blew in with a tornado warning in Longview, but it was Gladewater that sustained more storm damage. Walter Joe Robinson was in his car outside his home and had a hard time not thinking about the night before.

“I was sitting there on the couch when it hit last night,” Robinson said.

When the storm blew in it pushed over a tree that had grown close to the mobile home, and in turn, its huge root ball lifted the mobile home into the air.

“And man, there was nowhere to go. Just sit there and see what happens, you know,” Robinson said.

Robinson says his couch was opposite of where most of the lifting was done so:

“I stayed pretty well right there in that one spot, but it caved the wall on this side in on me. I got a big 48-inch TV in there. It was lying right at my feet,” Robinson said.

Robinson’s stepson Todd Lockwood, who grew up at the home, spoke with the Red Cross to see what they could do to help. Lockwood lives in Marshall and got to Robinson about an hour after the storm hit.

“Right now he’s staying in a camper trailer at my house until we can get him some assistance. I mean, he’s living on Social Security. He’s a Korean War Veteran,” Lockwood said.

And he says the home is too old to be insured. Robinson doesn’t have any.

“That tree out there wasn’t even there when this house was moved in and I was a child,” Lockwood said.

There was some food in Robinson’s fridge.

“We gave whatever frozen and refrigerated stuff to the neighbors. They’re a little less fortunate than we are so hopefully that’ll help them out as well,” Lockwood said.

They both agree the main thing is Robinson was not injured.

“There’s nothing you can do about dadgum mother nature,” Robinson said.

Lockwood says the mobile home has so much damage it will have to be demolished, and they’re trying to figure out the next step. He says his stepfather had lived there for about fifty years.

