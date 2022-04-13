Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler homeowner ‘very grateful’ residence avoided weather damage

“Where that one is located, you would have expected it to hit the side of our house, but it didn’t."
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Willie Downs spoke with a Tyler homeowner about having a close call with a fallen tree during Monday night’s severe weather.

“Where that one is located, you would have expected it to hit the side of our house, but it didn’t. So we feel, we’re very grateful. We feel like our guardian angels put in some pretty heavy work last night,” said Weston Hicks.

