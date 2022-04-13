Tuesday on the diamond: Central honors ‘97 champs, Lufkin loses crucial road game to Whitehouse

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The 1997 Central softball team was honored Tuesday night after the current Lady Dogs team run-ruled Central Heights 16-1.

The 1997 champions are the only state title for the Central softball program. The team is celebrating their 25 year anniversary.

“This was special,” ‘97 3A player of the year Courtney Phillips. “Twenty-five years ago we made school history.”

In the semifinals Central beat Bellville 2-1 in a 10 inning marathon game. In the final game, the Lady Bulldogs beat Breckinridge 2-0 for the 3A championship.

“We played our hearts out,” Phillips said. “We were a bunch of scrappy girls that came together and made it happen somehow.”

Beverley Weeks was unable to attend the 20th celebration a few years ago so she made it a point to make the celebration.

“You almost feel like you are 18 again because you get silly and have fun,” Weeks said. “I have not seen some of these girls in years.”

The team was also joined by former head coach Doyle Crager and David Flowers.

“This group is the one good thing social media is for,” Crager said. “It is hard to believe it has been 25 years. You watch them grow up and watch them succeed in life.”

On the baseball side, Lufkin lost a key 16-5A game on the road against Whitehouse 3-2. The Panthers are still in first place but are only a game up on Nacogdoches. Lufkin will host Whitehouse Thursday night and a win would keep their district lead, while eliminating Whitehouse from a district title. A loss to the Wildcats will mean the last two weeks of the season will be interesting for the top teams in the district.

