‘Take it as a blessing:’ Tyler man thankful not to have been home when tree smashed through roof

By Willie Downs
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Tyler near SSE Loop 323, work crews began clearing fallen trees from houses in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s severe weather.

One resident says he is grateful that he was spared by not being home when the storm hit.

It was a blessing in disguise for David Honeycutt, when he was at his parents’ home watching a ball game for his birthday when the storms rolled through. Normally he would have been at his own house in his living room. He says the tree smashed through the roof of his living room, and landed where he normally would have been sitting.

Source: KLTV Staff
”Typically when I’m here I’m sitting exactly where the tree fell, and had I decided to come home last night like I normally do, I’d probably be seriously injured or dead because where I normally sit was crushed and there’s rafters and branches and everything just piercing the chair,” Honeycutt said.

Honeycutt called it a blessing from God that he was with his parents.

