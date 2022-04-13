Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas House committee questions conviction of woman accused of fatally beating toddler

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Members of a Texas House committee repeatedly pressed a prosecutor to stop the April 27 execution of a woman whose conviction is being questioned amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter.  

But during a sometimes contentious hearing Tuesday, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz resisted calls from lawmakers to ask a judge to recall the death warrant for Melissa Lucio. Saenz later declared his belief an appeals court would stop the execution.  

Lawmakers on the committee expressed frustration during the meeting in Austin that Saenz would not “push the pause button” himself.

The lawmakers and others believe there are questions about whether Lucio is guilty of fatally beating her daughter Mariah in 2007 in Harlingen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

