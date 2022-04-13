Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Suit: Ex-prosecutor worked for judge in Texas woman’s case

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) - A Texas woman has sued claiming her decades-old drug conviction was one of more than 300 cases tainted by a prosecutor who was simultaneously doing legal work for the judges hearing those cases.

The federal lawsuit filed Monday by Erma Wilson is part of the continued fallout from Weldon Petty’s years working for the Midland County District Attorney’s Office while also being paid as a law clerk for the judges before whom he argued cases.

Wilson alleges Petty worked for the judge on her case and helped his fellow prosecutors.

Petty declined to comment. He was disbarred last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
Tyler’s W. Grande Blvd. reopened after fatal crash
Source: KLTV Staff
Storm knocks down massive trees in Tyler’s Azalea District
Work crews clear a fallen tree that fell across County Road 246 in Smith County.
City of Tyler reports 60 downed power lines, 14 structures with fallen trees
If approved by voters, the new courthouse would replace the county’s current 1955 courthouse
Smith County judge to ask commissioners to place new courthouse on November ballot

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Longview’s First United Methodist Church offering Easter sunrise service
Longview's First United Methodist Church offering Easter sunrise service
WEBXTRA: Leadership changes hands at Caldwell Zoo
WEBXTRA: Leadership changes hands at Caldwell Zoo
Hiring a lawyer can get expensive and not everyone has the money to do it.
Suit: Ex-prosecutor worked for judge in Texas woman’s case
The City of Tyler has 32 outdoor warning sirens.
Tyler police chief: Configuration problem caused siren failure during tornado warning