Storm knocks down massive trees in Tyler’s Azalea District
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday night’s storm brought heavy damage to Tyler’s Azalea District and surrounding area.
A drive north on Broadway Avenue showed the damage in a nutshell, with several big trees toppled out by the roots in many yards.
Wednesday morning, crews were working with chainsaws to fix Bergfeld Park. Private-business tree trimmers were also at homes working to clear yards.
The storm also did considerable damage near the intersection of Phillips Street and Broadway Avenue. A large tree had smashed a carport and the wind blew over another large tree near a two-story house.
Footage from the Sky 7 drone shows the damage in the neighborhood with large trees down.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.