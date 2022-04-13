Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Storm knocks down massive trees in Tyler’s Azalea District

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday night’s storm brought heavy damage to Tyler’s Azalea District and surrounding area.

The storm that blew through East Texas did considerable damage near the intersection of Phillips and Broadway in Tyler.

A drive north on Broadway Avenue showed the damage in a nutshell, with several big trees toppled out by the roots in many yards.

Wednesday morning, crews were working with chainsaws to fix Bergfeld Park. Private-business tree trimmers were also at homes working to clear yards.

The storm also did considerable damage near the intersection of Phillips Street and Broadway Avenue. A large tree had smashed a carport and the wind blew over another large tree near a two-story house.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff
Footage from the Sky 7 drone shows the damage in the neighborhood with large trees down.

Azalea District

