Storm knocks down massive trees in Tyler’s Azalea District

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday night’s storm brought heavy damage to Tyler’s Azalea District and surrounding area.

The storm that blew through East Texas did considerable damage near the intersection of Phillips and Broadway in Tyler.

A drive north on Broadway Avenue showed the damage in a nutshell, with several big trees toppled out by the roots in many yards.

Wednesday morning, crews were working with chainsaws to fix Bergfeld Park. Private-business tree trimmers were also at homes working to clear yards.

Storm damage in and near Bergfeld Park in Tyler @KLTV7 pic.twitter.com/oOkrruAmrF — Blake Holland KLTV (@BlakeKLTV) April 13, 2022

The storm also did considerable damage near the intersection of Phillips Street and Broadway Avenue. A large tree had smashed a carport and the wind blew over another large tree near a two-story house.

Source: KLTV Staff (KLTV Staff)

Footage from the Sky 7 drone shows the damage in the neighborhood with large trees down.

Azalea District

