Roadrunners sweep Navarro in Tuesday conference action

LUFKIN, Texas (News release) - Angelina College’s Elian Balmaceda and Navarro College pitcher Kyler Heyne were locked into a beauty of a pitchers’ duel in the opener of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

Heyne no-hit the Roadrunners for five full innings, holding the AC offense scoreless in that span. Balmaceda allowed a solo homer in the third inning, but shut down the Bulldogs the rest of the way.

Finally, in the sixth inning, the ‘Runners broke through, scoring two runs and taking a 2-1 at Poland Field on the AC campus.

AC would cap the sweep with a 5-4 win in the nightcap.

The ‘Runners in the opener scratched out the only two runs they’d need in the sixth inning, getting a leadoff single from Parker Mason and a sacrifice bunt from Ben Penn. Cody Kestler stepped in to run for Mason and scored on MaCrae Kendrick’s single to center field. Jonathan Dewberry moved Kendrick to second with a single, and Heladio Moreno drove in Kendrick with another single.

Balmaceda would finish the game with 12 strikeouts, allowing just four hits and the lone Navarro run.

AC finished off the sweep in the late game, getting two RBI each from Jeffry Mercado and Dylan Bourgeois and another from Mason. Jordan Belin, Landon Herrmann, Peyton Fosher and Jared Barta teamed up to hold the Bulldogs to just two earned runs, with Barta pitching a scoreless ninth inning for the save.

The Roadrunners (24-23, 12-17) next will host Bossier Parish Community College on Friday in a doubleheader scheduled for a 1 p.m. start at Poland Field.

Prior to Friday’s games, an official dedication ceremony for Poland Field will take place near the press box. The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.