Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.(Nestle via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nestle Toll House is stuffing its cookie dough.

The iconic brand has been baking up some tasty new creations with its first-ever stuffed cookie dough.

You’ll have two flavors to choose from – chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling and double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel filling.

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
Source: KLTV Staff
Storm knocks down massive trees in Tyler’s Azalea District
Work crews clear a fallen tree that fell across County Road 246 in Smith County.
City of Tyler reports 60 downed power lines, 14 structures with fallen trees
If approved by voters, the new courthouse would replace the county’s current 1955 courthouse
Smith County judge to ask commissioners to place new courthouse on November ballot
Tyler’s W. Grande Blvd. reopened after fatal crash

Latest News

An autistic teenager who went missing in California in 2019 was recently found in Utah.
Missing California teen found safe in Utah years later
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP source: Trump aide Miller to testify to Jan. 6 committee
Anna Chavez, 23, was booked into jail on a felony charge of child abuse.
1-year-old needs 3 doses of Narcan after ingesting fentanyl, mother charged
A new expected to make its way to President Joe Biden's desk may change rules regarding 401(k)...
How Congress plans to buoy your retirement savings
The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners...
Tesla issues 2nd recall for obstructing pedestrian warning