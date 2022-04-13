Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches leaders meet to discuss downtown master plan

Nacogdoches leaders discuss master plan and community outreach strategies in a meeting open to the public(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches held the downtown master plan and steering committee meeting where leaders discussed the city comprehensive plan and the downtown master plan in a setting open to the public. Assistant Director of Community Services Jessica Sowell explained that the master plan is an all-encompassing view of the town.

“So you have a downtown master plan that focuses on our downtown region and then you have a comprehensive land use plan that usually involves like a housing study,” said Sowell. “For ours, especially, an I-69 study, so these master plans look at things like how people live in a certain area, how they work, how they travel, what infrastructure looks like, so it may identify areas of downtown that are under used.”

The steering committees were established by city council with representatives from the community working with city staff and a consultant to formulate the plans. The focus of today’s meeting was preliminary, identifying what groups to talk to within outreach programs with more meetings and outreach scheduled for later in the year. Sowell confirmed that it will be a long process.

“It’s going to be months essentially of us outreaching,” said Sowell. “Whether it’s going to community meetings, going to events, going to your church group and talking to Sunday school classes, so really it can happen any time and we are trying to establish when that happens now.”

After the outreach schedule is established from today’s meeting, the committee will restart in the early summer and fall at a key time when SFA students return to campus, as they make up a large part of the community. Sowell says there will be an increase to more public meetings and surveys online at that time.

“This is us kind of finishing up the prep and then it is going to be putting it into practice,” Sowell said.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

