Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  The slow-moving storm system continues to sit right over our region, which will cause air unstable enough for more thunderstorms to form this morning.  Expect scattered thunderstorms to develop in northern counties this morning and move southeastward during the late morning and middle of the day.  A few storms could once again become strong to severe and these storms will strengthen as they move east.  Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.  By late afternoon, storms will be moving out of the area with clearing skies behind an advancing cold front.  Winds will turn out of the northwest behind the cold front and continue to gust up to 25 and 30 mph.  Winds die down this evening and temperatures fall into the 40s overnight.  Sunshine and lighter winds are in the forecast through the end of the work week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
If approved by voters, the new courthouse would replace the county’s current 1955 courthouse
Smith County judge to ask commissioners to place new courthouse on November ballot
Christopher Eppley (Source: Harrison County Jail)
Former Elysian Fields ISD teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship with student
Dutch Bros is expanding to Tyler.
Dutch Bros. Coffee expanding to Tyler
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe storms head to East Texas Tuesday evening

Latest News

After a stormy 3 day period...A nice/sunny/quiet day for Thursday is Awesome.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
After a stormy 3 day period...A nice/sunny/quiet day for Thursday is Awesome.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Much nicer Weather Through Friday. Few showers/thundershowers Sat/Sun.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Much nicer Weather Through Friday. Few showers/thundershowers Sat/Sun.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 4-13-22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips