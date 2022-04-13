Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
More than 20,000 East Texans remain without power after storms

(Source: MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Thousands of people remain without power after powerful storms swept through East Texas Tuesday night.

Oncor reports 10,371 outages remain in the Tyler area following the storms. The Nacogdoches area still has over 3,000 outages in the area.

SWEPCO reports over 3,000 outages in the Longview - Kilgore area.

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative reports a total of 897 outages in their area with 771 of those being in the Kilgore area.

Oncor outage totals as of 4 p.m.

Tyler area - 10,371

Rusk area - 1,263

Jacksonville area - 661

Frankston area - 496

Palestine area - 2,574

Athens area - 307

Nacogdoches area - 3,270

SWEPCO outage totals as of 4 p.m.

Longview - Kilgore area - 3,204

Mt. Pleasant area - 127

Center area - 788

Jefferson area - 329

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative outages as of 4 p.m.

Kilgore area - 771

Avinger area - 72

