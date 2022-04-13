Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Legacy assistant coach Jason Pitts to head up New Diana football program

By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy’s assistant head football coach Jason Pitts will now head up his own program. He was named the new head football coach at New Diana.

”It’s happening pretty quick. I got the call yesterday, went to a board meeting last night, try to wrap stuff up here, move over. I got a lot of paperwork, contacts and things I’m trying to transfer to some other coaches. I am excited to get started over there. I’m still meeting people over there, already starting to get to work on a few emails from the new job today. It’s an exciting time; got to work all the logistics out get with moving family and everything, too. But it’s a fun time.”

