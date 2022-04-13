Gov. Abbott announces $626 million in pandemic food benefits for Texas families

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fourth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19.

“Thank you to HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to secure these food benefits for Texas families,” said Governor Abbott. “The P-EBT program has strengthened our efforts over the past two years to ensure families and children across the state have access to nutritious meals.”

“We’re thankful for the opportunity to continue this successful P-EBT program in Texas,” said Wayne Salter, HHS deputy executive commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services. “These food benefits provide much-needed assistance to families and children impacted by school closures.”

HHSC received federal approval to provide more than $626 million in benefits to approximately 2.1 million eligible children in Texas for the 2021-22 school year. To date, HHSC has distributed approximately $6.13 billion in P-EBT food benefits to Texas families. P-EBT is a joint effort of HHSC, the Texas Department of Agriculture, and the Texas Education Agency.

To be eligible for the 2021-22 school year P-EBT, a student must be certified for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) at their Texas school and have experienced COVID-related absences, virtual attendance, or campus closures. The 2021-22 school year P-EBT is based on the number of days an individual student did not receive in-person instruction due to COVID-19 illness. Families will receive $7.10 for each eligible day.

Receiving free meals at school does not automatically qualify a child for P-EBT. A student is NSLP-certified with a school-approved NSLP household application, when directly certified through programs like SNAP, Medicaid or TANF, or if they are enrolled in a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school or Provision 2 (P2) school.

Eligible families who currently receive SNAP, and those who have received P-EBT in the past, will receive benefits on their existing Lone Star Card or P-EBT Card. They will be mailed a notice with information about their student’s benefit amount and do not need to take any action.

Eligible families who do not currently receive SNAP and have never received P-EBT will be mailed a notice with a claim code because additional information is needed to issue benefits. The notice will explain how they can claim benefits for eligible students within 90 days by calling the P-EBT Call Center or visiting YourTexasBenefits.com.

Some families will start receiving P-EBT benefits as early as the week of April 18. Other families may receive their benefits beginning in July, based on when schools provide student information to HHSC.

Visit hhs.texas.gov/pebt or call the P-EBT Call Center at 833-442-1255 to learn more.

