Former teacher accused of raping student several times over two years

Police have arrested a former Massachusetts teacher on sexual assault charges.
Police have arrested a former Massachusetts teacher on sexual assault charges.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT
BROOKLINE, Mass. (Gray News) - A former Massachusetts teacher was arrested Monday and facing several charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a student.

The Brookline Police Department reported it arrested 36-year-old Larry Chen after a former student told officers about sexual assaults that occurred over the course of two years.

Chen was a teacher in Brookline, Massachusetts, from 2013 through his resignation in 2018, according to police. The sexual assaults allegedly occurred in a classroom at the Heath School in Brookline, starting in 2016 and continuing into 2018.

According to police, the accuser was a student of Chen’s and was 12 years old when the abuse allegedly started.

Authorities said Chen is charged with 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, rape of a child under the age of 16, indecent assault and battery on a person under 14.

Brookline police said Chen has an active tutoring business called School Beyond School LLC, and a warrant was requested for his arrest.

Anyone with additional information about Chen or the case was asked to contact Brookline police at 617-730-2222.

