Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Storms continue to move over the SE sections of East Texas this evening. Much calmer weather over the next few days.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First Alert Weather Day continues for the southern 1/2 of East Texas as the cold front continues to move SE. As we venture into the night tonight, skies clear and temperatures cool down. Lots of sunshine expected on Thursday with a Partly Cloudy sky possible on Good Friday with a very slight chance for a few showers. For the Easter Weekend, Mostly Cloudy skies are expected with a few showers and/or thundershowers possible...none expected to be severe. Heading into next week. Partly Cloudy skies are expected with mild temperatures likely. Please remain Weather Alert for the next several hours, especially over the southern sections of East Texas or Deep East Texas. Have a Great Day!!!

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 4-14-22
After a stormy 3 day period...A nice/sunny/quiet day for Thursday is Awesome.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips