TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum went out to check on a crew that is working on downed power/utility lines on FM 2087 in Gregg County Wednesday morning.

Boyum also got an update on power outages in Upshur County.

Click the video above to watch a Gregg County angle on the storm cleanup.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.