City of Tyler reports 60 downed power lines, 14 structures with fallen trees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler Assistant Fire Chief Michael Frost gives an update on the severe weather damage experienced Monday night and early Tuesday morning to the Tyler City Council. He said that emergency responders received more than 90 calls with 60 downed power lines and 14 structures that had trees on top of them. He also reported that a tree fell on top of a car with the driver still inside.

Also, the City of Tyler is bringing in someone to assess and troubleshoot the city’s tornado siren system, which experienced some possible technical difficulties last night amid the severe weather.

Autoplay Caption

“The vendor for the system is en route to Tyler from Oklahoma to analyze what happened. There are a lot of different components to the system so a diagnostic will take a little time. We hope that they can complete towards EOB but it may be tomorrow,” said City of Tyler spokesperson Julie Goodgame.

Goodgame last night said that the warning system was set off twice but that the system was “showing red and a possible power failure.” She said that other alert systems such as push notifications on email and phone were still functioning properly.

Residents are reminded that these systems, while important, can fail and also are not designed for waking people up at night. Residents are encouraged to sign up for Thundercall, and also to download our KLTV/KTRE weather apps and NOAA weather radio.

KLTV’s Blake Holland reports from Phillips and Broadway in Tyler where an awning has crashed onto cars.

The storm that blew through East Texas did considerable damage near the intersection of Phillips and Broadway in Tyler.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti reports from Tyler where crews have been called out to several streets to remove trees.

Lexi Vennetti reports from south Tyler.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with a Tyler homeowner about having a close call with a fallen tree during Monday night’s severe weather.

“Where that one is located, you would have expected it to hit the side of our house, but it didn’t. So we feel, we’re very grateful. We feel like our guardian angels put in some pretty heavy work last night,” said Weston Hicks.

Additionally, according to officials, last night’s storm also caused downed trees throughout Smith County. Road and Bridge crews have been out clearing trees that are blocking county roads since 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, and are continuing to clear roads this morning.

County roads that remain closed due to trees and/or power lines include: 168, 1178, 246, 2255, and 353.

County roads that are reopened include: 122, 178, 196, 1141, 2191, 211, 235, 35, 384, 363, 3104, 3107, 370, 3100, 3111, 313, 370, 378, 380, 384, 413, 433, 489, 490, 469, and 411.

If you have a downed tree on a county road to report, please call dispatch at 903-566-6600.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.