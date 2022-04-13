Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Case against Clinton lawyer in counsel’s probe can proceed

Michael Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting.
Michael Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The criminal prosecution of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer charged with lying to the FBI during the Trump-Russia investigation can move forward, a judge ruled Wednesday in denying a defense bid to dismiss the case.

The ruling means Michael Sussmann, charged last year by special counsel John Durham, remains set for trial on May 16 in Washington’s federal court.

Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting in which he relayed concerns from cybersecurity researchers about a potential secret back channel of communications between servers of the Trump Organization and Russia-based Alfa Bank. The FBI investigated the matter but ultimately found no such suspicious links.

Prosecutors allege that Sussmann misled the FBI’s then-general counsel by saying that he was not attending the meeting on behalf of a particular client when he was actually presenting the information on behalf of the Clinton campaign and a technology executive with whom he had worked.

In order to prosecute someone for a false statement, the Justice Department must prove that the statement was not only fictitious but also “material” — that is, capable of influencing a government agency’s decision-making or functions.

In this case, Durham’s team says that had the FBI known Sussmann was representing the interests of the Clinton campaign at the meeting, it would have done more to examine his motives and the reliability of his information as it considered whether to open an investigation based on the tip he provided.

Sussmann’s lawyers have argued that his ties to the Clinton campaign were already well-known to the FBI, and have rejected the idea that the full disclosure of that relationship could have meaningfully influenced the FBI’s decision to investigate or act on his tip.

U.S. District Judge Christopher “Casey” Cooper said in a six-page ruling Wednesday that the dispute was ultimately up to a jury to decide.

“The battle lines thus are drawn, but the Court cannot resolve this standoff prior to trial,” Cooper wrote.

Durham, a former U.S. attorney in Connecticut, was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to look for government misconduct during the investigation into Russian election interference in 2016 and possible ties to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Sussmann is one of three people charged so far. The other two are Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to altering an email and received probation, and Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst and source of information for Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence operative who assembled a dossier of anti-Trump research. Danchenko was charged in November with lying to the FBI during a 2017 interview.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
Tyler’s W. Grande Blvd. reopened after fatal crash
Source: KLTV Staff
Storm knocks down massive trees in Tyler’s Azalea District
Work crews clear a fallen tree that fell across County Road 246 in Smith County.
City of Tyler reports 60 downed power lines, 14 structures with fallen trees
If approved by voters, the new courthouse would replace the county’s current 1955 courthouse
Smith County judge to ask commissioners to place new courthouse on November ballot

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Longview’s First United Methodist Church offering Easter sunrise service
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
Michael Politte is now 38 years old and will be released from prison at the end of April due to...
Team of lawyers work to prove innocence of 14-year-old convicted in mother’s murder
Longview's First United Methodist Church offering Easter sunrise service
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike