Bubba’s 33 coming to Tyler
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A chain restaurant which advertises “bold burgers and hand-tossed pizza” and food made from scratch is expanding to Tyler.
The City of Tyler has issued a building permit for 4504 South Broadway Ave., which is on the corner of Loop 323.
The restaurant, which already has a location in Longview, also advertises a full selection of alcoholic beverages on its website.
The restaurant was founded by Kent “Bubba” Taylor, who also founded Texas Roadhouse.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.