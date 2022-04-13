Bubba’s 33 coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A chain restaurant which advertises “bold burgers and hand-tossed pizza” and food made from scratch is expanding to Tyler.

The City of Tyler has issued a building permit for 4504 South Broadway Ave., which is on the corner of Loop 323.

The restaurant, which already has a location in Longview, also advertises a full selection of alcoholic beverages on its website.

The restaurant was founded by Kent “Bubba” Taylor, who also founded Texas Roadhouse.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.