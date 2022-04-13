Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amazon warehouse workers suffer serious injuries at twice the rate of others, study finds

Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021,...
Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021, according to a recent study.(Associated Press)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests that serious injuries at Amazon warehouses in the U.S. were more than double that of non-Amazon warehouses last year.

The Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of four labor unions, published the report on Tuesday.

The report found that Amazon employed 33% of all U.S warehouse workers in 2021, but it was responsible for 49% of all injuries in the industry.

According to the study, there were 38,334 total recordable injuries at Amazon facilities in 2021.

About 34,000 of those injuries were considered serious, where the workers could no longer perform their jobs or had to miss work.

According to the study, Amazon reported 6.8 serious injuries for every 100 warehouse workers. Other warehouses had 3.5 severe injuries per 100 warehouse workers.

The study used 2021 injury data that Amazon submitted to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
If approved by voters, the new courthouse would replace the county’s current 1955 courthouse
Smith County judge to ask commissioners to place new courthouse on November ballot
Christopher Eppley (Source: Harrison County Jail)
Former Elysian Fields ISD teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship with student
Dutch Bros is expanding to Tyler.
Dutch Bros. Coffee expanding to Tyler
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe storms head to East Texas Tuesday evening

Latest News

It seemed to come from nowhere, some residents said. "We heard a couple of pops, something hit...
Downed tree damage substantial in Old Jacksonville/Chilton Ave. area
Viewer Pictures
Viewer Photos And Videos 5PM
Wednesday morning, crews were working with chainsaws to fix Bergfeld Park. Private-business...
Storm knocks down massive trees in Tyler’s Azalea District
“There’s nothing you can do about dadgum mother nature,” Mr. Robinson said. His stepson said...
Storm damage in Gladewater, including mobile home lifted up by fallen tree’s roots
Tree On House
Tree On Home In Tyler