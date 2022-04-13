Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
95-year-old woman takes shelter in bathtub during possible tornado

A woman put her 95-year-old grandmother in a bathtub to keep her safe from a tornado in Charleston, Arkansas Monday night. (Source: KHBS, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Brett Rains
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLESTON, Ark. (KHBS) – A woman put her 95-year-old grandmother in a bathtub to keep her safe from a tornado in Charleston, Arkansas, Monday night.

“Well, I’m glad she did. I might have got blown away if she didn’t,” Sue Neissl said.

The bathtub and the house her late husband built more than 70 years ago kept Neissl safe.

“We have a storm cellar out behind the house, but we didn’t have time to get it,” she explained.

Neissl’s granddaughter, Carla Woods, took shelter in a closet with her 3-year-old daughter as the storms hit.

“As soon as we got in there, we heard the loud sound. It might have been a small tornado, but to us it was very scary,” Woods explained, adding her daughter pretended they were playing hide and seek.

Woods said they never heard the sirens alerting them to the tornado threat.

The Franklin County emergency manager said the sirens were not working when the tornado warning was issued.

The tornado sirens have since been repaired and are now functioning properly.

Copyright 2022 KHBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

