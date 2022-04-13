4 Tyler Legacy student athletes sign letters of intent

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Four of Tyler Legacy’s student athletes have signed their national letters of intent.

Sam Eckert is headed to Columbia on a swimming scholarship, Catherine Wise takes her volleyball skills to Texas Wesleyan, her teammate Kayda Kinch is going to Trevecca Nazarene University, and Tori Ransom signed to play basketball at North America University.

”It’s, in a way, a massive relief. I know what I’m doing for the next four years of my career,” Eckert said. “Both academic and athletic, and I mean this is the school I want to go to for ages, so it feels great.”

“I mean, it feels great. This has been a dream since like middle school when I first started playing, so I’m just glad for it to finally, you know, the moment to finally be here,” Ransom said.

