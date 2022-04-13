Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

4 Tyler Legacy student athletes sign letters of intent

Four of Tyler Legacy’s student-athletes have signed their national letters of intent.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Four of Tyler Legacy’s student athletes have signed their national letters of intent.

Sam Eckert is headed to Columbia on a swimming scholarship, Catherine Wise takes her volleyball skills to Texas Wesleyan, her teammate Kayda Kinch is going to Trevecca Nazarene University, and Tori Ransom signed to play basketball at North America University.

”It’s, in a way, a massive relief. I know what I’m doing for the next four years of my career,” Eckert said. “Both academic and athletic, and I mean this is the school I want to go to for ages, so it feels great.”

“I mean, it feels great. This has been a dream since like middle school when I first started playing, so I’m just glad for it to finally, you know, the moment to finally be here,” Ransom said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo captured one of thousands of lightning strikes that East Texans saw on Tuesday night.
Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas
Tyler’s W. Grande Blvd. reopened after fatal crash
Source: KLTV Staff
Storm knocks down massive trees in Tyler’s Azalea District
Work crews clear a fallen tree that fell across County Road 246 in Smith County.
City of Tyler reports 60 downed power lines, 14 structures with fallen trees
If approved by voters, the new courthouse would replace the county’s current 1955 courthouse
Smith County judge to ask commissioners to place new courthouse on November ballot

Latest News

Source: KTRE Staff
Douglass’ Mariah Neal heading to UT Tyler for basketball
Douglass’ Mariah Neal heading to UT Tyler for basketball
SFA Bowling
SFA bowling seeking third national championship
The former head football coach believes not waiting to get medical help saved his life.
R.C. Slocum encourages return to preventative medical care