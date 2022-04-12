Lyrid meteor shower to appear over East Texas this month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They are coming and there’s not one thing any of us can do about it: the Lyrid meteor shower is on its way. There is no danger from them, but you might be able to get in a lot of wishes if you’re patient.

Every year around this time the lyrids appear in the sky, and Dr. Beau Hartweg, TJC’s Director of the Earth and Space Science Center, can tell us why.

“Comets travel throughout our solar system constantly. And when they do, sometimes they’ll cross earth’s orbit. And then Earth will essentially pick them up like a vacuum cleaner, if you will, and when they do that debris that passes through the atmosphere burns up and appears like a shooting star,” Hartweg said.

So, get that wish list ready.

“They’ll start this weekend. This weekend’s probably not going to be the best time because we’re going to have a full moon. And the full moon, of course, is going to be nice and bright which makes it a little harder to see those shooting stars,” Hartweg said.

Beau says it will be easier to spot the meteors in nine days when the moon rises later. And it won’t be a constant stream of streaks in the sky like in the planetarium.

“On average you might expect to see ten to fifteen an hour. So, you might catch one every three or four minutes or so,” Hartweg said.

But, he says, sometimes a burst has been known to happen.

“If you get really lucky on a particular night, you may catch up to 100 an hour which is a little bit more than one a minute,” Hartweg said.

That does sound like a time investment. But where is that comet that gave us the show?

“It’s about a hundred times farther away from us than we are from the sun. So, it’s kind of towards the very edge of our solar system,” Hartweg said.

Beau says the comet Thatcher won’t be back by for about 300 years. But, today NASA released that the Hubble has spotted a comet that’s 80 miles across; the biggest ever discovered, and it’s headed close to Earth.

But, astronomically speaking, a billion miles away is close. It won’t get closer than say Saturn, and not until 2031.

So, while waiting for that one check out the lyrids. Everyone needs a shower at least once a year.

Dr. Hartweg says it’s called the lyrid meteor shower because it’s in the area of the constellation Lyra which is in the northeast sky. He says best viewing is after midnight April 21-23.

