Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Use Venmo? Tax changes are coming

Tennessee senator aims to reverse filing requirement
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Filing taxes can be confusing. If you use apps like Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, it could soon get even more complicated.

Until now, Venmo users didn’t have to report income they received through the app, if it was under $20,000.

As a part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress lowered that requirement to just $600.

“I feel like that’s really the thing that’s burdensome. For many, they don’t declare their income, and now, they have to [declare],” said Michael Harlen, a touring musician, who is primarily paid through Venmo.

The new requirement didn’t add up for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) either.

“Think about all the small businesses, even individuals that, you know, basically have transactions back and forth. They’re now going to have to file new IRS forms,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty is now introducing the ‘SNOOP’ Act, short for Stop Nosy Obsessions with Online Payments. It would re-establish $20,000 as the minimum reporting requirement for those paid through apps.

“This is the process of trying to fix what should have never happened,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty faces an uphill battle. Right now, his bill only has support from Republicans.

The $600 threshold will go into effect for the 2023 tax season. According to Venmo’s tax experts, it only applies to earned taxable income, not reimbursements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Dean Robertson, 35
Gilmer man sentenced to 60 years for stealing copper wire from power substation
Pictured are two Texas Department of Public Safety negotiators at the scene of an ongoing...
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office releases name of Whitehouse man who kidnapped hostage
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Storm system begins push into East Texas
Trinity Valley Community College’s small coed cheer team earned first national title this...
TVCC Cheer wins small coed national championship for first time in program history
Gilmer woman killed in Wood County crash

Latest News

FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
East Texas Adam Meeting
Hegar tells oil, gas group that petroleum is not going anywhere
Texas comptroller visits East Texas on mission to improve internet access
Texas comptroller visits East Texas on mission to improve internet access
Gov. Greg Abbott holds press conference in Weslaco.
Gov. Abbott threatens to bus ‘large number of migrants’ to Washington D.C.
ABC's Rick Klein talks to ETN's Jeremy G. Butler.
ABC’s Rick Klein discusses effectiveness of Russia sanctions, Jan. 6 committee developments