Tyler soccer team heads to Dallas for International Girls Cup

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Soccer is big in Tyler and the rest of East Texas. Some young ladies will get a taste of upgraded competition when they go to Dallas, on Tuesday. KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with the team coach and the owner of Tyler FC Academy.

The coach, Carl Pierre explains what the tournament is about. “So next week we have a Dallas International Girls Cup it is like the namesake a tournament mainly for the girls. It goes from I believe nine years old up to 18, from 13 to 18 they have some international teams coming from Sweden, Finland and Mexico and stuff like that. For our age group, it’s gonna be more like in the U.S. so we have two teams coming in from California I believe there’s some things from other states and don’t remember, and the biggest clubs from Dallas. Which is DKC’s team. Is the first time the teams from Tyler get to enter the tournament.”

Pierre explained they are the first team to go, “because we won league undefeated. We won every game, nearly every game, no we tied one game. We were undefeated the whole season so got our ticket right away in. But our girls right now ranked number three in Texas, and I believe 20 something in the United States.”

Tyler FC Academy owner, Chris Avila explained the benefit of the exposure the team would receive at the tournament. “I think it’s a good opportunity for them because they do get to play some of the biggest teams in the world, some of the best players in the world their age. And we get to see how they’re competing because we had a lot of local competition, we’re doing very well in the state of Texas and we would like to see where we are nationally and internationally.”

