Tyler attorney appointed to state library, archives commission

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - AUSTIN – Gov. Abbott has reappointed Tyler attorney David Iglesias to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) for a term set to expire on September 28, 2027.

The commission serves Texans in four key mission areas: archives management and historical preservation; support for libraries and learning; access to public records; and reading and literacy services.

David Iglesias of Tyler is the Principal Attorney with Iglesias Law Firm, PLLC. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and in other courts and jurisdictions. Iglesias was appointed by the Supreme Court of Texas to the Board of Disciplinary Appeals. Iglesias volunteers with UT Health East Texas, UT Health Tyler, the Federalist Society, Hispanic Leadership Alliance, the Tyler ISD Foundation, and other organizations. Governor Abbott first appointed him to TSLAC in 2021. Iglesias received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Austin College and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

